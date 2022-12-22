Who are the Institutional Holders in Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)?

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) is 124.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $7.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -184.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 64.35% and 158.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 19.50% at the moment leaves the stock 362.46% off its SMA200. CABA registered 98.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 703.77%.

The stock witnessed a 154.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1252.60%, and is 25.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.60% over the week and 15.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1344.07% and 15.29% from its 52-week high.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.01M, and float is at 27.61M with Short Float at 13.28%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nichtberger Steven, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Nichtberger Steven bought 8,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $10152.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Simon Mark (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $0.98 per share for $6835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the CABA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Simon Mark (Director) acquired 118,000 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 136,144 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA).