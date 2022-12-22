Who are the Institutional Holders in Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)?

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is -75.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDSA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 89.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 48.75% and 45.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 29.25% at the moment leaves the stock -22.65% off its SMA200. EDSA registered -76.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.96%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 71.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.05%, and is 52.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.51% over the week and 10.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.26% and -78.92% from its 52-week high.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edesa Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.46M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nijhawan Pardeep, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nijhawan Pardeep bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $32078.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Edesa Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Brooks Michael J (President) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $1.49 per share for $4483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26241.0 shares of the EDSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Brooks Michael J (President) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $1.61 for $4816.0. The insider now directly holds 23,241 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA).