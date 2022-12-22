Who is the Top Investor In Angi Inc. (ANGI)?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is -78.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $9.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -6.95% and -8.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -52.13% off its SMA200. ANGI registered -79.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.92%.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.01%, and is -8.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $928.71M and $1.87B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.29% and -79.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Angi Inc. (ANGI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Angi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.70% this year

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 503.20M, and float is at 78.32M with Short Float at 10.30%.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Angi Inc. (ANGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hicks Bowman Angela R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $5.19 per share for a total of $25950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Angi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Hicks Bowman Angela R. (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $5.00 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ANGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 05, Hicks Bowman Angela R. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 204,941 shares of Angi Inc. (ANGI).

Angi Inc. (ANGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is trading -26.92% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -37.56% lower over the same period. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is -24.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.