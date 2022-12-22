Who is the Top Investor In Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is -10.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.41 and a high of $79.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSCC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3% off its average median price target of $75.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.59% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -37.58% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.79, the stock is -1.90% and 13.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 24.54% off its SMA200. LSCC registered -7.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.28%.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.39%, and is -5.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has around 856 employees, a market worth around $9.50B and $626.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.25 and Fwd P/E is 34.14. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.47% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.20% this year

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.27M, and float is at 134.68M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Rourke Glenn, the company’s SVP, Mfg Ops. SEC filings show that O’Rourke Glenn sold 4,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $70.70 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT (President & CEO) sold a total of 26,034 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $70.36 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the LSCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT (President & CEO) disposed off 23,858 shares at an average price of $67.05 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 767,534 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -9.47% down over the past 12 months and Semtech Corporation (SMTC) that is -67.59% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -53.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.