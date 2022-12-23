A peek at Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Who has invested in It?

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is -24.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.83 and a high of $327.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAR stock was last observed hovering at around $167.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.62%.

Currently trading at $155.70, the stock is -21.01% and -25.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -22.36% off its SMA200. CAR registered -28.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.96%.

The stock witnessed a -30.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.62%, and is -15.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $6.75B and $11.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.90 and Fwd P/E is 5.99. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.11% and -52.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Analyst Forecasts

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 40.70M with Short Float at 13.47%.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martins Izilda P, the company’s EVP, Americas. SEC filings show that Martins Izilda P sold 4,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $186.21 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16645.0 shares.

Avis Budget Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Ferraro Joseph A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $184.96 per share for $2.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Hees Bernardo (Executive Chairman) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $190.80 for $5.72 million. The insider now directly holds 455,615 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMERCO (UHAL) that is trading -17.44% down over the past 12 months and Ford Motor Company (F) that is -43.84% lower over the same period. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is 8.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.