A peek at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who has invested in It?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is 70.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CALM stock was last observed hovering at around $62.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $63.08, the stock is 7.25% and 8.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.25% off its SMA200. CALM registered 74.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.64%.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is 8.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has around 2985 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.07 and Fwd P/E is 15.73. Distance from 52-week low is 79.72% and -0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analyst Forecasts

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 219.50% this year

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.62M, and float is at 32.94M with Short Float at 20.12%.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poole James E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Poole James E sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $59.45 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10909.0 shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HARDIN CHARLES JEFF (Vice President Sales) sold a total of 3,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $58.55 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4810.0 shares of the CALM stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading -16.55% down over the past 12 months and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) that is -15.99% lower over the same period. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is -3.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.