A peek at Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Who has invested in It?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is -80.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -13.96% and -29.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -68.00% off its SMA200. VNTR registered -79.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.43%.

The stock witnessed a -31.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.14%, and is -14.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.47% over the week and 13.98% over the month.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $53.69M and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.34% and -82.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.00M, and float is at 96.18M with Short Float at 0.19%.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) that is trading -36.50% down over the past 12 months.