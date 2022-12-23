Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Volatility At 6.18%, Should You Add A Position?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is -47.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $88.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $43.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.43% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 14.37% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.96, the stock is -4.50% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -13.67% off its SMA200. BEAM registered -51.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.29%.

The stock witnessed a -7.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.89%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $92.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.10% and -52.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.20%).

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.34M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 17.99%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciaramella Giuseppe, the company’s President & CSO. SEC filings show that Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 51,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $42.70 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91462.0 shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Evans John M. (CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $46.36 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Evans John M. (CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $46.31 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1,058,520 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).