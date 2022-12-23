Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) is -96.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRQS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -39.82% and -58.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -7.32% at the moment leaves the stock -88.73% off its SMA200. BRQS registered -96.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.44%.

The stock witnessed a -53.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.41%, and is -21.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $7.53M and $47.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.74% and -97.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (443.20%).

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Analyst Forecasts

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.00M, and float is at 29.44M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -72.81% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is -6.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.