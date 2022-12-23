Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) is -20.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.95 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is 3.36% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.24% off its SMA200. CFFN registered -21.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.68%.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $279.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.67 and Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.35% and -23.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.77M, and float is at 127.92M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jackson Rick C, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Jackson Rick C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $7.92 per share for a total of $19800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Haag Natalie G. (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $7.93 per share for $9912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67591.0 shares of the CFFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Kobbeman Robert D. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,270 shares at an average price of $8.23 for $18682.0. The insider now directly holds 30,239 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -15.52% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -9.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.