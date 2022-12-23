CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is -30.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.31 and a high of $111.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $76.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $75.68, the stock is -1.87% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -4.13% off its SMA200. CBRE registered -28.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.49%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.10%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $24.43B and $31.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.50 and Fwd P/E is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.13% and -31.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Analyst Forecasts

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.30% this year

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.83M, and float is at 314.54M with Short Float at 1.55%.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Queenan Daniel G, the company’s CEO, Real Estate Investments. SEC filings show that Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $80.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Queenan Daniel G (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $78.26 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Giamartino Emma E. () disposed off 517 shares at an average price of $79.77 for $41241.0. The insider now directly holds 21,737 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is trading -35.14% down over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is -39.69% lower over the same period. KBR Inc. (KBR) is 13.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.