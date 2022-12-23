Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is -39.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $7.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.35% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.10, the stock is 3.55% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -11.24% off its SMA200. CERS registered -40.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.13%.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.48%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $743.70M and $187.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.15% and -42.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.24M, and float is at 171.72M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swisher Daniel N JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swisher Daniel N JR sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $48875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Menard Chrystal (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $5.18 per share for $51800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Benjamin Richard J (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.12 for $51194.0. The insider now directly holds 172,665 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) that is trading 49.20% up over the past 12 months.