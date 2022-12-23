Here are the top Institutional holders of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) shares

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) is 4.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.26 and a high of $55.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYTK stock was last observed hovering at around $45.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29%.

Currently trading at $47.41, the stock is 17.10% and 13.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 5.08% at the moment leaves the stock 9.91% off its SMA200. CYTK registered 16.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.13%.

The stock witnessed a 18.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.03%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $148.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.03% and -15.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.76M, and float is at 90.46M with Short Float at 11.44%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malik Fady Ibraham, the company’s EVP Research & Development. SEC filings show that Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $36.28 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Blum Robert I (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $39.30 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CYTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Blum Robert I (President & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $40.89 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 406,089 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading -78.72% down over the past 12 months and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is -33.61% lower over the same period. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is -90.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.