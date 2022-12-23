Here are the top Institutional holders of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is 40.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.03 and a high of $40.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.44% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.32% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.50, the stock is -0.67% and -0.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. DCP registered 52.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.99%.

The stock witnessed a 0.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.42%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 8.06. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.78% and -4.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.80% this year

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.40M, and float is at 90.40M with Short Float at 6.02%.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Denton Clifford Todd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $39.23 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2750.0 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading 38.97% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 10.53% higher over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 43.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.