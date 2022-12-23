Here are the top Institutional holders of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) shares

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is -40.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.38 and a high of $28.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is -12.17% and -13.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -23.71% off its SMA200. MYGN registered -39.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.98%.

The stock witnessed a -17.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.79%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $661.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.98% and -42.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.70M, and float is at 79.43M with Short Float at 4.30%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 6,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33980.0 shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Hart Jayne B. (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -22.27% lower over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 17.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.