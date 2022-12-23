Here are the top Institutional holders of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.27 and a high of $30.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.66% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.79% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.72, the stock is -8.28% and -12.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 1.42% off its SMA200. RVNC registered 13.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.06%.

The stock witnessed a -13.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.18%, and is -8.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $108.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.98% and -36.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.70%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.27M, and float is at 79.47M with Short Float at 12.70%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moxie Dwight, the company’s SVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that Moxie Dwight sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $27.07 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31694.0 shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 19.80% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 19.67% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 5.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.