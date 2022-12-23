Here are the top Institutional holders of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) shares

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is -68.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -18.55% and -28.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -7.27% at the moment leaves the stock -28.87% off its SMA200. SELB registered -69.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.31%.

The stock witnessed a -20.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.00%, and is -18.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.45% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $161.26M and $123.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.04. Profit margin for the company is 33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.68% and -71.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.00% this year

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.85M, and float is at 114.59M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunn Carsten, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brunn Carsten sold 4,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $6014.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Brunn Carsten (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $1.66 per share for $4470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Brunn Carsten (President and CEO) disposed off 4,768 shares at an average price of $1.85 for $8810.0. The insider now directly holds 540,559 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -75.07% down over the past 12 months.