Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -18.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $37.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $30.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.26% off the consensus price target high of $42.59 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.72% lower than the price target low of $25.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.13, the stock is -2.88% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. ABB registered -15.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.56%.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.13%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $60.20B and $29.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.63 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.15% and -20.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.78B with Short Float at 0.08%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 5.80% up over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 5.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.