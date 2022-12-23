Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 27.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.61 and a high of $174.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $169.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.19% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.49% lower than the price target low of $162.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $169.27, the stock is 0.60% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 12.12% off its SMA200. ABC registered 32.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.02%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.37%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $34.02B and $238.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.06 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.69% and -3.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.20M, and float is at 162.29M with Short Float at 2.19%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krikorian Lazarus, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Krikorian Lazarus sold 2,218 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $169.24 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20007.0 shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Battaglia Silvana (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 9,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $167.00 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10784.0 shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 45,920 shares at an average price of $165.62 for $7.61 million. The insider now directly holds 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -51.01% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 6.67% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -7.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.