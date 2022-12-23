Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is -30.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $23.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.25, the stock is 1.51% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.71% off its SMA200. KN registered -28.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.18%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.76%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Knowles Corporation (KN) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $801.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.78. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.45% and -31.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Knowles Corporation (KN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knowles Corporation (KN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year

Knowles Corporation (KN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.40M, and float is at 89.50M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Knowles Corporation (KN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Crowley Daniel J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Crowley Daniel J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $13.97 per share for a total of $27940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19815.0 shares.

Knowles Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Niew Jeffrey (President & CEO) sold a total of 77,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $18.91 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the KN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, SHAVERS CHERYL L (Director) disposed off 3,100 shares at an average price of $18.85 for $58435.0. The insider now directly holds 52,604 shares of Knowles Corporation (KN).

Knowles Corporation (KN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading -11.80% down over the past 12 months and Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) that is -34.09% lower over the same period. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 6.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.