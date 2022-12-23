Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is -41.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.98 and a high of $79.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.92% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.11, the stock is -3.19% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -27.58% off its SMA200. KRC registered -41.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.89%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.93%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has around 244 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 20.11. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.98% and -50.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.60% this year

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.87M, and float is at 115.31M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osmond John, the company’s EVP, Head of Asset Management. SEC filings show that Osmond John sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $60.08 per share for a total of $60080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11749.0 shares.

Kilroy Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Paratte A. Robert () sold a total of 3,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $73.28 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27210.0 shares of the KRC stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equity Commonwealth (EQC) that is trading 1.48% up over the past 12 months and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -24.32% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -33.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.