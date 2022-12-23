Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is -17.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LASE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 8.31% and -18.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 7.54% at the moment leaves the stock -17.25% off its SMA200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.73% in the last 1 month, and is 17.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.74% over the week and 9.91% over the month.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $16.86M and $4.99M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.83. Distance from 52-week low is 42.67% and -61.09% from its 52-week high.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laser Photonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.88M, and float is at 3.00M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nikitin Dmitriy, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nikitin Dmitriy bought 2,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $4603.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2385.0 shares.