New Big Money Means DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -16.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is -9.83% and -9.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.11% off its SMA200. DRH registered -15.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.70%.

The stock witnessed a -12.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.60%, and is -7.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $936.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -27.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.88M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 1.93%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -6.74% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -42.61% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -26.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.