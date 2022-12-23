New Big Money Means Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is -51.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.98 and a high of $69.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $31.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is -10.39% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -18.07% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered -55.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.54.

The stock witnessed a -9.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.16%, and is -7.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has around 1951 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $196.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.36% and -56.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.70%).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.91M, and float is at 97.51M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIRTH PETER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WIRTH PETER sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $35.33 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zai Lab Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that WIRTH PETER (Director) sold a total of 3,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $35.37 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ZLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Reinhart Harald () disposed off 1,854 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $74163.0. The insider now directly holds 24,861 shares of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -75.07% down over the past 12 months.