Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is -7.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCSL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is -1.66% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. OCSL registered -6.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.23%.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.58%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 42.31 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Distance from 52-week low is 17.75% and -11.58% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.37M, and float is at 166.35M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $28004.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19200.0 shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $6.49 per share for $16223.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15200.0 shares of the OCSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.80 for $33997.0. The insider now directly holds 12,700 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL).