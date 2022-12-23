Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is -24.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORMP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.74, the stock is 28.45% and 42.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 13.53% at the moment leaves the stock 50.24% off its SMA200. ORMP registered -30.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.18%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 43.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.35%, and is 31.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $416.07M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 199.16% and -32.03% from its 52-week high.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.10M, and float is at 37.06M with Short Float at 7.43%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKIN KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAKIN KEVIN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $9.41 per share for a total of $94096.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46661.0 shares.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -2.58% down over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 21.58% higher over the same period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is -47.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.