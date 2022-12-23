Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 5.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.86 and a high of $126.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RJF stock was last observed hovering at around $106.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.32% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.32% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.09, the stock is -6.38% and -6.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 2.17% off its SMA200. RJF registered 8.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.69%.

The stock witnessed a -14.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.04%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $23.05B and $11.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.02% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raymond James Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.30M, and float is at 193.54M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raney Steven M, the company’s President & CEO RJBank. SEC filings show that Raney Steven M sold 5,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $107.58 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56537.0 shares.

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that REILLY PAUL C (Chair & CEO) sold a total of 24,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $111.27 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the RJF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Catanese George (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 3,489 shares at an average price of $114.02 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 11,862 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -23.19% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -42.58% lower over the same period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 3.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.