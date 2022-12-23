Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.39 and a high of $66.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $53.00, the stock is 8.33% and 13.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 14.75% off its SMA200. FOUR registered -11.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.18%.

The stock witnessed a 18.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.51%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has around 1732 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 134.52 and Fwd P/E is 26.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.33% and -20.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.46M, and float is at 51.72M with Short Float at 18.76%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Disman Nancy, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $52.81 per share for a total of $79215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Goldsmith-Grover Sarah (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $52.06 per share for $62472.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6720.0 shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah (Director) disposed off 480 shares at an average price of $46.70 for $22416.0. The insider now directly holds 7,920 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.62% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -23.58% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -6.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.