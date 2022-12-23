Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is -42.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $92.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.77% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.77, the stock is 4.49% and 4.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -23.59% off its SMA200. THC registered -40.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.69%.

The stock witnessed a 5.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.57%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 76836 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $19.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.46% and -49.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.92M, and float is at 106.58M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FISHER RICHARD W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FISHER RICHARD W sold 9,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $43.86 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24545.0 shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Cancelmi Daniel J (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $43.07 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, KERREY J ROBERT (Director) disposed off 36,766 shares at an average price of $65.56 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 48,798 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -13.73% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -70.50% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -43.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.