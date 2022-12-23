Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) is -33.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $9.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.36% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is 71.47% and 86.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 27.94% off its SMA200. TIG registered -29.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.55%.

The stock witnessed a 125.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.02%, and is 91.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $159.37M and $288.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.44 and Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.13% and -37.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.30% this year

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.22M, and float is at 18.05M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lee Steven B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lee Steven B. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $31250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Lee Steven B. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $3.50 per share for $35000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the TIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Spencer Matthew James () acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.62 for $18100.0. The insider now directly holds 20,734 shares of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG).

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 6.67% up over the past 12 months.