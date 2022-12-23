Which institution holds the most shares in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is 73.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YGMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 16.22% and 51.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.23 million and changing -10.33% at the moment leaves the stock 65.74% off its SMA200. YGMZ registered 83.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 64.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.15%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.50% over the week and 15.06% over the month.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $78.50M and $17.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.10% and -10.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.80% this year

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.49M, and float is at 7.49M with Short Float at 1.34%.