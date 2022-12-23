Which Institutions Own Shares In Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is -31.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.19% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 69.02% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is -14.40% and -18.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -29.29% off its SMA200. ARQT registered -23.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.86%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.66%, and is -13.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $897.04M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.86% and -47.99% from its 52-week high.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.93M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 16.15%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watanabe Todd Franklin, the company’s. SEC filings show that Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $17.06 per share for a total of $17060.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Matsuda Masaru (See Remark) sold a total of 1,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $18.19 per share for $31289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19535.0 shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Welgus Howard G. (Director) disposed off 3,403 shares at an average price of $20.01 for $68103.0. The insider now directly holds 165,825 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.08% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 23.64% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -13.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.