Which Institutions Own Shares In Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is -67.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.28 and a high of $17.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LWLG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $2.71 for the next 12 months. It is also -79.34% off the consensus price target high of $2.71 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -79.34% lower than the price target low of $2.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -32.28% and -34.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -43.28% off its SMA200. LWLG registered -70.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.59%.

The stock witnessed a -41.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.42%, and is -27.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -7.95% and -72.60% from its 52-week high.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Analyst Forecasts

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.20% this year

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.11M, and float is at 112.05M with Short Float at 16.08%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $7.07 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5182.0 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Lebby Michael Stephen (Chief Exec. Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $9.98 per share for $9985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63643.0 shares of the LWLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour (Director) disposed off 35,121 shares at an average price of $10.33 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG).

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) that is trading -5.94% down over the past 12 months.