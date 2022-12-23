Which Institutions Own Shares In The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is -34.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.47 and a high of $374.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $243.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65%.

Currently trading at $242.22, the stock is 2.92% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. EL registered -33.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.38.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.76%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $86.31B and $17.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.34 and Fwd P/E is 34.07. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.90% and -35.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.90M, and float is at 230.07M with Short Float at 1.34%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haney Carl P., the company’s EVP Research Prod & Innovation. SEC filings show that Haney Carl P. sold 7,559 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $252.05 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3296.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) sold a total of 2,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $247.34 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3296.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, O’HARE MICHAEL (EVP-Global Human Resources) disposed off 2,118 shares at an average price of $247.08 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.42% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -4.48% lower over the same period. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is 2.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.