Who are the Institutional Holders in Eversource Energy (ES)?

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is -8.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.54 and a high of $94.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ES stock was last observed hovering at around $83.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.85% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.14, the stock is -0.54% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.69% off its SMA200. ES registered -6.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.25%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.27%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Eversource Energy (ES) has around 9227 employees, a market worth around $29.43B and $11.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.69 and Fwd P/E is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.86% and -12.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Eversource Energy (ES) Analyst Forecasts

Eversource Energy is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Eversource Energy (ES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 347.30M, and float is at 347.02M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eversource Energy (ES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUTLER GREGORY B, the company’s Executive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $91.33 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71814.0 shares.

Eversource Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BUTH JAY S. (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $92.55 per share for $60158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17516.0 shares of the ES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Conner Penelope M (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $91.75 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 4,979 shares of Eversource Energy (ES).

Eversource Energy (ES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.22% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 6.17% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -21.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.