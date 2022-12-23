Who are the Institutional Holders in IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO)?

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) is -84.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 30.01% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.75 million and changing 102.87% at the moment leaves the stock -38.46% off its SMA200. ISO registered -82.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.32.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.00%, and is 86.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.79% over the week and 18.34% over the month.

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $58.81M and $18.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.67% and -86.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.90%).

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IsoPlexis Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -211.40% this year

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.47M, and float is at 35.17M with Short Float at 0.74%.

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAMIR NACHUM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAMIR NACHUM bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $1.94 per share for a total of $77728.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50253.0 shares.

IsoPlexis Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that SHAMIR NACHUM (Director) bought a total of 10,253 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $1.89 per share for $19384.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10253.0 shares of the ISO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Strahley John (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 65,000 shares of IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO).