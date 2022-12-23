Who is the Top Investor In Service Properties Trust (SVC)?

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is -18.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $9.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.13, the stock is -6.17% and -6.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 0.62% off its SMA200. SVC registered -20.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.51.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.28%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.33% and -28.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Analyst Forecasts

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.75M, and float is at 163.20M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donley Brian E., the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $17820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38341.0 shares.

Service Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Donley Brian E. (CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $6.60 per share for $19800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35341.0 shares of the SVC stock.