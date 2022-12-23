Who is the Top Investor In United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)?

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) is -76.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $1.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.32% off the consensus price target high of $1.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.32% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is 150.69% and 149.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 41.08% at the moment leaves the stock -28.04% off its SMA200. UIHC registered -76.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.29%.

The stock witnessed a 230.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.72%, and is 108.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.92% over the week and 15.03% over the month.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $43.33M and $496.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.20% and -78.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.10% this year

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.08M, and float is at 19.40M with Short Float at 0.91%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffith Christopher, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Griffith Christopher bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $24155.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52662.0 shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that MARTZ BRAD (President & CFO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $0.53 per share for $10696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the UIHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, HOOD III WILLIAM H. (Director) acquired 47,517 shares at an average price of $0.53 for $25251.0. The insider now directly holds 178,137 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading -54.98% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) that is -64.96% lower over the same period. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is 19.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.