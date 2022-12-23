WW International Inc. (WW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is -77.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is -5.95% and -9.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -44.07% off its SMA200. WW registered -77.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.52%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.59%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

WW International Inc. (WW) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $247.98M and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.31% and -79.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

WW International Inc. (WW) Analyst Forecasts

WW International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year

WW International Inc. (WW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.38M, and float is at 53.49M with Short Float at 10.90%.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at WW International Inc. (WW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stark Heather, the company’s Interim Principal Fin. Officer. SEC filings show that Stark Heather bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $38500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13302.0 shares.

WW International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sistani Sima (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 63,935 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $3.91 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63935.0 shares of the WW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, SOBECKI CHRISTOPHER J (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $4.17 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 101,481 shares of WW International Inc. (WW).