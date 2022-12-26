ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is 7.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABM stock was last observed hovering at around $43.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.14% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.51% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.11, the stock is -2.89% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -1.32% off its SMA200. ABM registered 6.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a -2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.08%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has around 124000 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $7.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.93 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.06% and -18.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.80M, and float is at 65.41M with Short Float at 2.73%.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIN DEAN A,the company’sSVP – Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that CHIN DEAN A sold 2,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $43.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20994.0 shares.

ABM Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that CHIN DEAN A (SVP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $48.00 per share for $58032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23515.0 shares of the ABM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, FEINBERG JOSHUA H (Executive Vice President) acquired 6,330 shares at an average price of $39.16 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 63,048 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -28.67% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 5.11% higher over the same period. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is -21.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.