Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is -21.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.71 and a high of $220.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYI stock was last observed hovering at around $165.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.79% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.15% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.35, the stock is -7.02% and -7.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. AYI registered -20.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a -12.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.70%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $4.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.94 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.57% and -24.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acuity Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.63M, and float is at 31.96M with Short Float at 4.22%.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Shaughnessy Laura,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that O’Shaughnessy Laura bought 575 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $174.54 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1479.0 shares.

Acuity Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that HOLCOM KAREN J (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,438 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $154.20 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17138.0 shares of the AYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, GOLDMAN BARRY R (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 906 shares at an average price of $177.47 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 4,749 shares of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 28.52% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is -6.69% lower over the same period.