Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Track to Reach $3.00 in a Year

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is -67.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 71.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -10.75% and -23.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -6.31% at the moment leaves the stock -47.10% off its SMA200. ADVM registered -69.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.24.

The stock witnessed a -20.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.07%, and is -7.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $60.70M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.99% and -72.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.20%).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.47M, and float is at 96.07M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckman Richard,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Beckman Richard sold 4,272 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $4570.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39061.0 shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Soparkar Peter ( section) sold a total of 13,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $1.07 per share for $14232.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Seyedkazemi Setareh (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 6,058 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $6480.0. The insider now directly holds 47,875 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is -5.43% lower over the past 12 months.