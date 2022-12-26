Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is -64.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.94 and a high of $195.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.46% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.4% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.70, the stock is -10.92% and -11.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -40.97% off its SMA200. ALGT registered -65.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.48%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has around 5294 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $2.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.70. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.39% and -66.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegiant Travel Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.30% this year.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.01M, and float is at 15.58M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeAngelo Scott Wayne,the company’sEVP and CMO. SEC filings show that DeAngelo Scott Wayne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $72.62 per share for a total of $90775.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16356.0 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that WILSON ROBERT PAUL III (EVP and CIO) sold a total of 446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $96.73 per share for $43140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23961.0 shares of the ALGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, DeAngelo Scott Wayne (EVP and CMO) disposed off 378 shares at an average price of $96.73 for $36562.0. The insider now directly holds 17,606 shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -15.62% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -18.31% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -13.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.