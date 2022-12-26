Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) – The 7.5% Upside Potential Remains

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is 3.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.5% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.65, the stock is 3.26% and 12.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 35.50% off its SMA200. AMBC registered 7.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.05.

The stock witnessed a 11.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.83%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $743.76M and $266.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.33. Distance from 52-week low is 129.97% and -0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 44.12M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith R Sharon,the company’sSenior Managing Director. SEC filings show that Smith R Sharon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $10050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56183.0 shares.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that PRIEUR C JAMES (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $8.43 per share for $84306.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55000.0 shares of the AMBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, LeBlanc Claude (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $8.72 for $26160.0. The insider now directly holds 406,600 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC).

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radian Group Inc. (RDN) that is trading -7.12% down over the past 12 months and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) that is -79.76% lower over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -45.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.