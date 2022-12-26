Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is 23.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.07 and a high of $44.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.09% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.67, the stock is -1.30% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99507.0 and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -12.46% off its SMA200. AMPH registered 26.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.94.

The stock witnessed a -0.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.52%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has around 1761 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $484.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.90% and -35.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.90M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petersen Floyd F.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Petersen Floyd F. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $30.13 per share for a total of $15067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87108.0 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Petersen Floyd F. (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $31.13 per share for $15565.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87608.0 shares of the AMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Petersen Floyd F. (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $28.59 for $14296.0. The insider now directly holds 88,108 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -76.89% down over the past 12 months and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) that is -99.12% lower over the same period.