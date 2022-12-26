Analysts suggest Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) could spike 21.3% in a year

Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) is -28.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.16 and a high of $63.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CASH stock was last observed hovering at around $42.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.3% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 1.16% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.50, the stock is -0.76% and 1.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 3.91% off its SMA200. CASH registered -26.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.08%.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.11%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) has around 1139 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $312.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.79. Profit margin for the company is 49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.39% and -33.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.80%).

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pathward Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.57M, and float is at 27.80M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Frederick V,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moore Frederick V sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $41.30 per share for a total of $24780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4510.0 shares.

Pathward Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Kramer Michael Robert (Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $37.00 per share for $9250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9850.0 shares of the CASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Kramer Michael Robert (Director) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $36.25 for $9062.0. The insider now directly holds 10,100 shares of Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH).

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading -19.98% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -8.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.