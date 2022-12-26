Analysts suggest Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) could spike 25.31% in a year

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -9.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is 0.08% and 5.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. SRG registered -10.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.47%.

The stock witnessed a 1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.88%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $666.21M and $112.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.88% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 23.23%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 6,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $12.03 per share for a total of $74026.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.75 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $11.75 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.76 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 83,314 shares at an average price of $11.56 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 15,770,149 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.95% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -28.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.