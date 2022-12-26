Analysts suggest Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) could spike 29.79% in a year

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is 15.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $32.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.79% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.74% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.19, the stock is 0.36% and 15.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 31.39% off its SMA200. TGLS registered 10.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.58%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has around 6908 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $639.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.10% and -7.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.80% this year.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.67M, and float is at 20.67M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEIL A LORNE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEIL A LORNE sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $30.24 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88173.0 shares.

Tecnoglass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Torres Julio A. (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $25.46 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30520.0 shares of the TGLS stock.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading -30.25% down over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -24.15% lower over the same period. PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is -20.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.