Analysts suggest The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) could spike 47.39% in a year

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is -49.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is 0.06% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -14.22% off its SMA200. MTW registered -49.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.54.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.63%, and is 3.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $330.69M and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.98 and Fwd P/E is 18.25. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.76% and -52.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.40% this year.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.18M, and float is at 34.21M with Short Float at 1.89%.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pfeifer John Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pfeifer John Charles bought 2,573 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $9.23 per share for a total of $23750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52287.0 shares.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Cooney Anne M (Director) bought a total of 2,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $9.23 per share for $25625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52900.0 shares of the MTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Ravenscroft Aaron H. (President & CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $9.02 for $18044.0. The insider now directly holds 218,951 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading -31.05% down over the past 12 months and Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) that is -35.48% lower over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 16.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.