Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) – The 85.14% Upside Potential Remains

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is -35.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $23.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $90.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.99% off the consensus price target high of $96.22 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 78.91% higher than the price target low of $63.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.48, the stock is 14.35% and 23.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. ARCE registered -36.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.75.

The stock witnessed a 60.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.33%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has around 2986 employees, a market worth around $756.77M and $301.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 842.50 and Fwd P/E is 5.81. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.72% and -41.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arco Platform Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.30% this year.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.81M, and float is at 27.92M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) that is trading 39.09% up over the past 12 months and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) that is 20.49% higher over the same period. Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is -8.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.